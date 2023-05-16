Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Drops By 7.9%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in EVI Industries by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EVI Industries by 705.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

About EVI Industries

EVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 32,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EVI Industries has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $258.06 million, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89.

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.