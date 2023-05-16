Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Decreases By 15.9%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FARO Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.
See Also
