Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Rises By 7.3%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 776,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATH shares. Lake Street Capital cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FATH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 15,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $5,311,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $4,647,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397,737 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 71.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 255,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

