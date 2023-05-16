Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Rises By 7.3%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 776,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATH shares. Lake Street Capital cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Shares of NYSE FATH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 15,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
