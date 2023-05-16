Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Increases By 8.3%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FGM traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

