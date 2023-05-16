Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Declines By 9.2%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,687,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 2,958,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

