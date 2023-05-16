Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Rises By 10.9%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,269.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 668,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,635.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 25,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,269.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 3,586,047 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,139 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

