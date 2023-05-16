Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Rises By 11.4%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 102,806 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,727,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 28,183.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 40,098 shares during the period.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

GXTG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

