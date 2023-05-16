Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expands By 11.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 669,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,023. The company has a market cap of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Featured Articles

