Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Decreases By 8.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ GH traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 1,336,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Guardant Health by 126.1% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Guardant Health by 17,112.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,431,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,564,000 after buying an additional 1,423,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $21,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

