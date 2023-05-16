Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Declines By 8.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,436. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

