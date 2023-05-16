Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Declines By 8.9%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Trading of InMode

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. 126,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. On average, research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.