Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 7.4%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 302,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,303. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

