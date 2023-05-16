Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Drops By 16.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 1,248,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.