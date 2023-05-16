Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Drops By 8.9%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LSI stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.48. 335,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Life Storage by 902.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,638,000 after buying an additional 2,071,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,544,000 after buying an additional 1,047,760 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,455,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 435.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,867,000 after buying an additional 773,299 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.