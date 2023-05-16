Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Declines By 14.4%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 307,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,542. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 20,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 20,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.