Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Declines By 14.4%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 307,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,542. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank
In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 20,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 20,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
