Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Expands By 9.6%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Spectral Medical Stock Performance
Shares of EDTXF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 312,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.66.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
