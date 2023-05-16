Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Expands By 9.6%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

Shares of EDTXF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 312,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include endotoxin activity assay diagnostic and polymyxin b-hemoperfusion therapeutic device. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

