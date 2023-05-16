Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

SSLLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of SSLLF opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

