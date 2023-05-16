SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $316.63 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,079.06 or 1.00018337 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002407 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,071,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,971,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25593133 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $39,615,198.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

