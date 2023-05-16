Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of SND opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Smart Sand

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smart Sand by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 284.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 36.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 103,339 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

