Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $18.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.50. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

