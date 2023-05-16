Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLOIY. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Soitec in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Soitec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Soitec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. Soitec has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

