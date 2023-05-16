SOMESING Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $47.97 million and approximately $516,055.05 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,957,400 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.