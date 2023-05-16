Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.31. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.