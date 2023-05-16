Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.31. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.