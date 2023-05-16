SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 557,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 313,056 shares.The stock last traded at $99.30 and had previously closed at $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

