SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

XBI stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

