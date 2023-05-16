SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Lessened by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7,816.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

