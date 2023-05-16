Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $256.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

