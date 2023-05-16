Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

Several research firms recently commented on SRAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,918,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 1,116,279 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.75 and a beta of 1.93. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

