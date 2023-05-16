Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 197,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprinklr Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 606,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,191. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

