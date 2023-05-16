Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) versus Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Critical Contrast

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -274.28% -14.41% -7.59% Canoo N/A -217.13% -111.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spruce Power and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Canoo has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 840.60%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Spruce Power.

This table compares Spruce Power and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 5.10 -$93.93 million ($0.65) -1.23 Canoo $2.55 million 116.95 -$487.69 million ($1.90) -0.33

Spruce Power has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canoo beats Spruce Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.