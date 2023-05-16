Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. 1,630,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,148. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

