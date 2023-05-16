State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.