Status Market Capitalization Achieves $94.45 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $94.45 million and $1.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025988 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,089.06 or 1.00023960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

