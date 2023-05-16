Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$60.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STLC. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

