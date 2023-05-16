STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $235.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $210.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average is $188.02. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 27.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 573,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

