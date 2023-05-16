Steven Boland Buys 50,001 Shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland purchased 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.75 ($25,168.29).

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.21.

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Services alerts:

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited provides engineered formwork, scaffolding and screen systems solutions, and in-house engineering and industrial labour supply services in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; supercuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.