Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

SHOO stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

