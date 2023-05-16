StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

