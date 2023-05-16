StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MLVF stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.