StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
About Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
