StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

About Salisbury Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

