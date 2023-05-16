StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.68.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.43%.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
