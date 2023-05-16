StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68,442.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.