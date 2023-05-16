StockNews.com Downgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Down 0.8 %

DRDGOLD stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.20. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.2212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 207.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $863,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 146.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 103,830 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.