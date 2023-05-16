StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121,800.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.18. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

Featured Stories

