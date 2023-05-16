StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.