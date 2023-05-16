StockNews.com Lowers First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,036 shares of company stock worth $298,485. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.