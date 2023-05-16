StockNews.com Lowers Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

