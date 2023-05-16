StockNews.com Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.5% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

