StockNews.com Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
