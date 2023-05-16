STP Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, STP has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $85.95 million and $3.70 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation.

