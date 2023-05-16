Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $92.36

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $92.36 or 0.00342323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $923.64 million and approximately $350,980.39 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 93.41331338 USD and is down -11.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $693,665.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

